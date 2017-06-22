DeMario Jackson Says He Won’t Be Returning To Bachelor In Paradise

DeMario Jackson is finished with Bachelor Nation for the moment. The 30-year-old is planning not to return to the fourth season of Bachelor In Paradise, according to a source.

Demario, who was on the 13th season of The Bachelorette, was invited back to the ABC reality series after Warner Brothers found no evidence of sexual misconduct.

However, he doesn’t want to go back, and for a good reason, we can’t blame him!

Sources claimed, “DeMario does not feel it is a good idea for him to go back on the show, he is taking time away to focus on himself. What he went through was very difficult, and he doesn’t feel it is in the best interest to go back at this time.”

At the date of the accusations, Jackson insisted he did nothing wrong in a statement to Us Weekly.

He claimed his “character” and “family name” had been assassinated.

Warner Brother’s later confirmed Jackson was not in the wrong.

As for the other members of the crew, the cast is resuming shooting for the series and the show will continue to air in the summertime.

An insider revealed many of the season four cast members would be back including, Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Vinny Ventiera, and Robby Hayes.

Stanton, 27, said she’s excited to star filming again.

She said, “I’m glad that it picked back up and that everything is moving along.”

Despite the show getting back to its normal schedule, Marty Singer – the lawyer for Corinne Olympios – said they are still gathering information regarding the incident.

In their joint statement, they said, “It comes as no surprise that Warner Brothers as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred,” implying there was a conflict of interest.