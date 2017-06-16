DeMario Jackson Says He “Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Anymore”

DeMario Jackson is in trouble, and he can’t escape the negativity! After the alleged season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise sexual misconduct scandal, the reality star opened up to a source regarding his feelings after he lost his job.

The insider close to DeMario said, “he has lost his job because of this scandal, and it has hurt him and his family greatly.”

“DeMario doesn’t even feel comfortable staying in his own home because of all of the negative attention.”

The reality star is hoping ABC will release the videotapes that will allegedly exonerate him of any wrongdoing.

“He is hoping the production will release the footage and everyone will see he is not in the wrong.”

Regarding his next steps, “DeMario is hoping the investigation will be completed thoroughly and quickly. He is being supported by family and friends right now who know he is not capable of anything like this.”

As CI readers know, Jackson was fired from his job after a producer had claimed they had seen sexual misconduct between him and Corinne Jackson.

Corinne and DeMario were apparently becoming “intimate” in the pool while the Greek reality star was drunk, and Jackson is coming under fire for it.

In his statement, he revealed, “my character has been assassinated. My family name has been dragged through the mud. The only thing I want is for the truth to come out.”

Both Olympios and Jackson have hired high-powered attorney’s and are ready to go at it in a court of law, with Corinne claiming she is a “victim.”

In her statement, she said, “although I have little memory of that night, something bad apparently took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”