DeMario Jackson Opens Up About Corinne Olympios Amid ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Misconduct Scandal

The former Bachelorette contestant was spotted on Bachelor in Paradise recently, but unfortunately for him, the show was recently shut down indefinitely after he was accused of sexually assaulting co-star Corinne Olympios. When he was spotted on the street by the paparazzi and asked about what happened in Mexico, he did not go into detail.

‘I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne is an awesome girl, and that is all I have to say. Love you all, thank you for the support,’ the man said about the alleged victim.

It sounds like DeMario has only good things to say about Corinne.

According to a source on the set, Jackson believes he will be vindicated by the footage.

During his conversations with co-stars, the man told them it did not happen as it is currently portrayed and that as soon as the footage comes out, his innocence will be proven.

Production of Bachelor in Paradise was halted after one of the producers claimed misconduct involving DeMario and Olympios hooking up in the pool.

The issue is that Corrine was allegedly very drunk and so she could not give real consent.

The one producer became uncomfortable as it seemed like the man was taking advantage of her state.

An official statement was released shortly after the production got halted and informed the public that the safety of the cast and crew are of outmost importance.

In addition, Warner Bros. is currently handing the issues and investigating what really happened.

Until then, the show will stay suspended.

The shocking incident forced the entire production to stop, and now, during the investigation, DeMario has fallen into hot water because of the accusations.

But what really happened between him and Corinne Olympios? As the man also said, we will most probably find that out as soon as the show is back on and the footage is released.

