DeMario Jackson Officially Fired From Spot On Bachelor In Paradise!

DeMario Jackson said in an interview with Inside Edition that he had been canned from his position on the show, Bachelor In Paradise, after being hit with allegations of sexual assault.

In his statement, he said, “my character has been assassinated. My family name has been dragged through the mud. The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to get out in those videos.”

However, Jackson is not mad at Olympios; he only wants to be exonerated.

Jackson said, “I don’t blame anyone right now. All I want is the tapes.”

As reported earlier, Jackson and Olympios apparently became “intimate” while in a pool, and one of the producers complained, saying the behavior was making him or herself uncomfortable.

The entire cast and crew were sent home after the show was stopped.

The studio, Warner Brothers, is aware of the mishap as well and released declarations of their own.

In a statement published by their representatives, they said, “once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Meanwhile, Olympios and Jackson have both gotten lawyers and are ready to go at it in the court of law.

Olympios claimed she was a “victim” and she has suffered “mentally.”

She said, “although I have little memory of that night, something bad apparently took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended, and a producer has complained.”

Jackson in the same day, released a statement saying, ‘I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, by the legal advice of a lawyer, will be seeking all available entities entitled to me under the laws.”