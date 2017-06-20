DeMario Jackson Has Been Invited Back To The Set Of Bachelor In Paradise!

They’re taking him back! According to sources, DeMario Jackson has been asked to come back to the set of Bachelor In Paradise after Warner Brothers had found there was no evidence of misconduct.

An insider revealed the season four cast would potentially include Robby Hayes, Raven Gates, Vinny Ventiera and Amanda Stanton.

However, it’s not clear if Olympios will return, in fact, she probably won’t considering her recent statement.

As CI readers know, Olympios issued a document today stating that Marty Singer and herself would be conducting a private investigation into the incident of alleged sexual misconduct.

Singer said there was an apparent conflict of interest between the studio and the HR department, and he claimed their conclusion “came by no surprise.”

Their statement went as follows: “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its internal Investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

However, Warner Brothers will not be releasing the video footage of Olympios and Jackson’s alleged “hook up” out of privacy for the contestants.

Some individuals have suggested that perhaps Warner Brothers won’t be releasing the footage due to an alleged cover-up.

Nevertheless, that is merely speculation at this point.

One thing to know for sure is that if Marty and Corinne take it all the way to the courts, the tapes will be brought out again.

Spokespersons for the studio said the tape does not show any evidence that supports any charge of misconduct by cast members.

Advertisement

Nor does it demonstrate that the safety of any member was ever in jeopardy. Despite the media firestorm, shooting will start again early next week and will continue through until the fourth of July.