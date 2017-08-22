DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The Story On The BIP Scandal

BIP has been dealing with a lot of drama lately! As CI readers know, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson caused a media firestorm when one of the HR employees made a complaint about the couple when they were hooking up in the pool.

After Chris Harrison talked with Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, he sat down with DeMario to discuss his side of the story.

“We got turned up. We’re at the bar, we’re hanging out, one thing leads to another, and we’re making out. I’m like, oh wow, Paradise is going.”

After an hour of talking, DeMario claims it was Corinne’s idea to get in the pool.

When talking about it, he said, “who could say ‘no’ to Corinne.”

And “one thing led to another.”

In his mind, everything was “100% Ok” in his mind.

“The end of the first day, it ended with Alexis and I throwing coconuts into the ocean at like 3:00 in the morning. The next day was all right.”

He explained that he and Corinne had unlikely connections, including the knowledge of similar problems and similar people.

DeMario went on to explain that he was surprised to hear the shutdown happened because of a third-party-producer who wasn’t on set.

Advertisement

He said he was immediately concerned for Corinne’s safety. With all of that being said, he still wants the tapes to be released because he wants to see that he’s innocent. He wants the whole world to see what he saw. It’s not a matter of slut-shaming, it’s a matter of seeing the truth.