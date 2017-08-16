DeMario Jackson Confesses He Was Suicidal Amid His Corinne Olympios BIP Sex Scandal!

The reality TV star hopes that now that Bachelor in Paradise has aired the controversial footage his reputation will be redeemed. DeMario Jackson opened up about his nasty scandal with co-star Corinne Olympios and revealed that it took such an enormous toll on him that he even contemplated suicide!

However, although the thought crossed his mind, DeMario didn’t actually think it was a good idea to kill himself.

Instead, the star did go to therapy following the scandal and even lost over 20 pounds due to the stressful situation he went through.

‘I remember just talking to my mom, like, ‘My life is over. Like, I do not even want to live anymore.’ And she, like, lost it.’

But now that the hit show is back for its fourth season, the contestant claimed he feels vindicated by how much they showed of what happened between him and Corinne.

DeMario has been going through hell ever since the show was put on hold for a formal investigation to take place.

The man thought it was unfair how his entire family had to suffer the consequences of what he allegedly did.

Following the legal battle started by Olympios who claimed DeMario took advantage of her drunken state, much of the backlash is now over, and the man feels like his reputation is mainly redeemed.

But while Jackson thinks the show producers did a very good job portraying what actually took place in the pool and that he was not a predator, Olympios was not at all happy about it.

The woman claimed that the footage that was aired is not what caused the production to halt.

Apparently, the sexual aggression that she was a victim of took place much later in the day and not in the pool but in a hot tub!

However, despite the ongoing drama, reports say Corinne and DeMario are still friends.