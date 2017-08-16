FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Tamra Judge demario jackson kendall jenner chris brown kristen stewart drake blake shelton ellen degeneres ben affleck t.i. briana dejesus kanye west peggy sulahian christina el moussa angelina jolie khloe kardashian abby lee miller beyonce rihanna jay-z bernice burgos brad pitt tameka cottle
Home » Entertainment

DeMario Jackson Confesses He Was Suicidal Amid His Corinne Olympios BIP Sex Scandal!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/16/2017
0
840 Views
1


demario jackson corinne olympiosSource: eonline.com

The reality TV star hopes that now that Bachelor in Paradise has aired the controversial footage his reputation will be redeemed. DeMario Jackson opened up about his nasty scandal with co-star Corinne Olympios and revealed that it took such an enormous toll on him that he even contemplated suicide!

However, although the thought crossed his mind, DeMario didn’t actually think it was a good idea to kill himself.

Instead, the star did go to therapy following the scandal and even lost over 20 pounds due to the stressful situation he went through.

‘I remember just talking to my mom, like, ‘My life is over. Like, I do not even want to live anymore.’ And she, like, lost it.’

But now that the hit show is back for its fourth season, the contestant claimed he feels vindicated by how much they showed of what happened between him and Corinne.

DeMario has been going through hell ever since the show was put on hold for a formal investigation to take place.

The man thought it was unfair how his entire family had to suffer the consequences of what he allegedly did.

Following the legal battle started by Olympios who claimed DeMario took advantage of her drunken state, much of the backlash is now over, and the man feels like his reputation is mainly redeemed.

But while Jackson thinks the show producers did a very good job portraying what actually took place in the pool and that he was not a predator, Olympios was not at all happy about it.

The woman claimed that the footage that was aired is not what caused the production to halt.

Apparently, the sexual aggression that she was a victim of took place much later in the day and not in the pool but in a hot tub!

Advertisement

However, despite the ongoing drama, reports say Corinne and DeMario are still friends.

Post Views: 840

Read more about demario jackson bachelor in paradise corrine olympios

Advertisement

You may also like
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Host Chris Harrison Details Exactly What Went Down When Season 4 Stopped Filming
08/15/2017
Bachelor In Paradise Producer Admits The Corinne Olympios-DeMario Jackson Scandal Is ‘Not Out Of The Ordinary’
08/14/2017
Carly Waddell And Evan Bass From Bachelor In Paradise Are Expecting Their First Child Together
08/06/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *