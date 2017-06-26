DeMario Jackson Chokes Up During First Interview Since Bachelor In Paradise Controversy

DeMario Jackson has opened up for the first time since the Bachelor In Paradise scandal involving himself and Corinne Olympios. During an interview with E! News, the 30-year-old reality star revealed how difficult it was for him and his family when the accusations came out that he allegedly “took advantage” of Olympios while she was intoxicated in a pool.

He said to Melanie Bromley, “It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother.”

As our readers know at this point, Warner Brothers previously announced they had suspended filming of the reality series after “allegations of sexual misconduct” on the set.

Reports later revealed two different producers claimed they witnessed Jackson and Corinne hooking up in the swimming pool when the 24-year-old girl could not give consent.

As the man was wiping tears away from his eyes, he explained that all of the women in his life, including his grandmother and aunts, were severely affected by the scandal.

However, his father played a significant role in supporting him and keeping him resilient.

He said, “My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble, but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do.”

Despite his claims of innocence, Olympios released a statement saying she was a victim and had “little memory of that night.”

Although she never singled out Jackson in particular, it was clear that the 30-year-old was the one who allegedly “victimized” her.

Jackson released a statement of his own claiming the accusations were false and malicious.

After Warner Brothers announced on the 20th of June that there had been no reason for alarm, Corinne and her lawyer, Marty Singer, stated they would be conducting their own investigation due to an apparent conflict of interest. Do you think DeMario is guilty of a crime? Let us know in the comments section!