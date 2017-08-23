DeMario Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Over Corinne Olympios Scandal

It’s pretty clear that the whole scandal made the man feel horrible. During yesterday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the former contestant opened up in a special interview about the whole things and he even teared up remembering what he had to go through.

According to the man, during his first day in Paradise with Corinne Olympios he felt like their connection was so good that she could have been the one to walk down the aisle with.

After the abuse scandal exploded, many blamed the man for allegedly taking advantage of the woman while she was too drunk to give consent, while others defended him and accused the network of exploiting the entire situation for ratings.

Even the other contestants seemed to side with Jackson but the whole thing was still blown out of proportion.

According to him, sadly enough, race was also a huge part of the scandal.

‘They wanted the angry black guy and this little, innocent white girl. But it wasn’t,’ DeMario stated.

But while Jackson had to go to therapy and even struggled with suicidal thoughts following the scandal, what upset him the most was what effect the drama had on his close ones.

Watching his beloved mom shed tears every single day was really difficult for the reality TV star.

He even made her delete her social media because she couldn’t help but argue with people, trying to defend her son.

When the footage showing him and Olympios in the pool finally aired, the star was happy things were shown as they were but the supposed victim was not.

Advertisement

According to her, the incident that led to the show’s production being halted did not take place at the pool but much later in the day in the hot tub.