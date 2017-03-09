“Delusional” Tarek El Moussa Is Convinced Christina Would Take Him Back Anytime!

Although Tarek and Christina El Moussa are going through a divorce, in a recent interview, Tarek reminisced about the good times with his babies’ mama! What is happening? Has he changed his mind about the split?

The 35 year old Flip or Flop star and his co-star and former wife, Christina, 33, have been going through an ugly break up that culminated with a Tarek filing for a divorce in January.

Although the media has been reporting a lot about their tense relationship on the set of Flip or Flop after the split, in a recent interview for OK! Magazine, Tarek El Moussa seemed to be focusing on the happier times in his married life rather than on the disastrous last few months.

“We were absolute best friends, we were soulmates,” he told the mag, “we were the couple that other couples would be jealous of,” he claimed.

His latest statement is quite different from his previous claims however.

“I’ve totally moved on,” the Flip or Flop star said to Us Weekly.

Is the reality of losing his wife and best friend finally hitting Tarek?

“You know, we just had chemistry,” he recently revealed in the interview, admitting that indeed it started to fade during their married years and while they worked together.

When asked about a possible reunion, Tarek did not deny that it’s a “maybe, like, 10 years from now.”

However, despite his hopes for the future, a trusty source revealed that the chances Christina will take him back are slim.

“Honestly, Tarek seems a little delusional at this point. Obviously this is an emotional time for both of them, but he may be struggling more than she is to move on,” the insider claimed.

“It is one of those things where you just have to stay positive,” Tarek went on in his interview, “just not to think about it.”