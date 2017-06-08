Delusional Jennifer Lopez Stands By Alex Rodriguez Amid Shocking Cheating Scandal!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were recently spotted together, and they looked very awkward in the wake of the man’s cheating scandal with fitness model. Has J. Lo. decided to give him another chance?

Eyewitnesses caught the couple at a private airport yesterday evening, heading for Las Vegas.

As they walked on the tarmac together, the pair looked very tense.

Recently, the shocking and outrageous news that the retired sportsman cheated on Lopez broke out.

Apparently, Alex Rodriguez has been seeing Lauren Hunter behind Lopez’ back.

The man and his mistress first met in 2011 at a gym, and they kept meeting for sex in the following years,

In fact, A-Rod and Hunter continued their rendezvous even after he started his relationship with Lopez.

The mistress opened up about their sex life in a scandalous tell-all interview.

She claimed Rodriguez was very sweet, kissing her hair and cuddling but when it came to sex he was the opposite – rough!

‘But sex isn’t soft and gentle, he is rough. He’s good in bed, and well endowed — he’s circumcised! I do not think he has ever made love to anybody, ever. He disconnects, his problems take over,’ the woman stated.

But despite the scandalous reveal, it looks like, at least for now, Lopez is choosing to stay by her boyfriend’s side.

Hunter also claimed Rodriguez trashed Lopez in front of her before, calling her a 40-something woman.

The mistress made it very clear that although she’s been having a great time with the man during the last years, she would never marry Rodriguez.

Maybe Lopez, who sources claimed was considering tying the knot with the baseball icon, should reconsider her options as well.

Furthermore, Hunter stated that she truly believes Rodriguez is hiding a side of himself from Lopez.

Advertisement

Do you believe that J.Lo. should put an end to the problematic relationship or does Rodriguez deserve another chance?