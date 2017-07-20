Deena Cortese Tells All On ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion Spinoff

The former MTV star has decided to tell all about the upcoming series! Deena Cortese revealed that the original Jersey Shore members are working on a huge televised reunion!

‘Right now we are on board with getting the reunion started. We are throwing ideas around. We want to be back in the house together,’ the reality TV star explained.

Cortese stated that co-star Jenni Farley pitched having a ‘blast on an island,’ and while that sounds pretty fun, the other members want to get a shore home for a couple of weeks.

The woman also talked about aging and becoming responsible married adults with kids but who can still go out and enjoy themselves.

Deena also said that while all of the OG stars would love if MTV picked up their reunion show idea, they are not against going to another network.

Nicole Polizzi, Farley, Sammi Giancola, Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio had a small reunion not too long ago when they filmed a commercial for Burger King.

Deena admitted that it felt amazing to meet up with everyone again and it reminded her of the old times.

In addition, some other members came together again for Reunion Road Trip, which is an unscripted series Jersey Shore fans are already excited to watch.

According to E! the new show will ‘capture an epic show reunion as the cast drives down memory lane making familiar stops along the way, sharing stories, revisiting hot spots, and catching up on each other’s current lives.’

It looks like the beloved reality show is back with many surprises! Are you excited to see what the former Jersey Shore stars have in store for their audience?