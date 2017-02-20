Decorating The White House And Getting Involved In Politics – Melania Vs. Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump has brought her best decorators to revamp the East Wing of the White House, the section that is usually used by the First Lady.

“Not only is Ivanka moving into the First Lady’s office, she’s redecorating it,” a White House insider claimed.

“It’s what they’re going to call ‘The First Family Office.’”

The real First Lady Melania Trump however, remains in Trump Tower in New York City, where 10 year old Barron Trump is attending private school.

These days, the first lady has been focused on redecorating and renovating her lavish $100 million Fifth Avenue penthouse and reuping two Louis the XIV antique chairs.

“The chairs are gold-gilded, but the fabric is like a light blue with two cupids in a circle,” the source explained. The chairs will stay in Trump Tower, even if and when Melania relocates to the White House.

All of this decorating gives birth to a very important question – is Melania ever going to move into the White House and assume a more visible First Lady role?

Furthermore, what is Ivanka up to?

According to sources, Melania is going to stay in New York with Barron until he finishes the school year. Then, in June, she and Barron will move into the White House.

Melania has showed interest in battling cyber-bullying and in championing women’s issues.

There have also been reports that Melania is “miserable” in her new role and would most likely stay away from political issues.

“This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s,” a Trump family friend shared.

Ivanka however, is much more interested in getting involved.

She recently posted a photo on Instagram and the caption suggested she was actually in on talks between her father and Trudeau.

She also continued to tout her interests in promoting women’s workplace concerns.

“A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!” she tweeted.