Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Her Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds, one of the last great actresses of the golden age of Hollywood, died Wednesday at age 84. Her death comes just one day after the passing of her daughter actress Carrie Fisher,.

Known for her role in the musical ‘Singing in the Rain,’ Debbie Reynolds was urgently hospitalized early Wednesday in Los Angeles after suffering a stroke, according to TMZ.

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son, Todd Fisher told Variety magazine.

It was at the home of Todd Fisher in Beverly Hills that emergency services were called shortly after 1pm, a spokesman for the Los Angeles firefighters told People.

The spokeswoman did not confirm if they had tried to resuscitate the actress, merely explaining that an “adult patient in a state between “good and serious” had been transported to a hospital in Los Angeles.

Debbie Reynolds went to her son’s home to help make arrangements for her daughter’s funeral when she collapsed, according to TMZ quoting anonymous family sources.

The actress was upset by the death of her 60-year-old daughter Carrie Fisher who died Tuesday in Los Angeles following a heart attack.

Debbie Reynolds had written a short message Tuesday on Facebook. “Thanks to everyone who knew how to embrace the gifts and talents of my great and beloved daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers which will now guide her towards her next step, “signed:” Carrie’s mom “.

During an interview in November on the show Fresh Air on NPR, Carrie Fisher spoke of her admiration for her mother, who had recently had health problems.

“She’s an incredibly powerful woman and I admire her enormously,” Carrie Fisher said of her mother. “There are few women of her generation who have worked in this way, who have kept their careers all their lives, while raising children, who have had terrible relationships, lost all their money, and recovered it again . I mean, she has had an incredible life, and she arouses admiration. ”

Born on April 1st 1932 in El Paso, Texas, Debbie Reynolds was married to singer and television star Eddie Fisher. The pair were together for just four years when Eddie Fisher became romantically involved with Elizabeth Taylor.

Debbie Reynolds appeared alongside Gene Kelly in the film ‘Singin ‘in the Rain,’ and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the musical ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’ in 1964. She was also nominated for a Tony award in 1973 for her performance in the Broadway play ‘Irene.’