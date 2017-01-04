Advertisement
Home » Movies

Deadpool Was Most Illegally Downloaded Movie Of 2016

Ron Collins Posted On 01/04/2017
0
0


deadpoolSource: Deadpool

In parallel to its international success in theaters, the film ‘Deadpool’ starring Ryan Reynolds wins the honor for the most pirated film of the 2016.

Advertisement

‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War’ are also among the most illegally downloaded movies of last year.

Pending the results of the Golden Globes on Sunday, where the film is nominated for Best Comedy and Best Actor in a Comedy (Ryan Reynolds), Deadpool has already landed it’s first top honor.

The list was compiled by TorrentFreak.

The site suggests the films strong PR push online when promoting the film proved to be a double-edged sword.

Not surprisingly, the list of the most pirated films is very similar to that of the biggest hits of the year. ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and ‘FindIng Dory’ are also among the most downloaded movies.

Still, other films that have enjoyed success in theaters such as ‘The Sexret Lives of Pets’ and ‘The Jungle Book’ are missing from the Top 10.

1. Deadpool (Fox)

Worldwide Box Office: $783.11 million

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Warner Bros)

Worldwide Box Office: $873.26 million

3. Captain America: Civil War (Disney)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.15 billion

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Disney)

Worldwide Box Office: $2.07 billion

5. X-Men Apocalypse (Fox)

Worldwide Box Office: $543.93 million

6. Warcraft (Universal)

Worldwide Box Office: $433.54 million

7. Independence Day: Resurgence (Fox)

Worldwide Box Office: $389.68 million

8. Suicide Squad (Warner Bros)

Worldwide Box Office: $745.6 million

9. Finding Dory (Disney)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.03 billion

10. The Revenant (Fox)

Advertisement

Worldwide Box Office: $532.95 million

Post Views: 0





You may also like
Ryan Reynolds Says No Deadpool In ‘Logan’
12/31/2016
Ryan Reynolds talks family life with Blake Lively and post-Deadpool anxiety
11/15/2016
Taylor Swift and the ‘Deadpool’ costume – What The Heck?
11/02/2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe