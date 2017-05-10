‘Deadpool’ Animated Series On The Way From FXX

Get ready for lot more of the “merc with a mouth.” Marvel announced today that it has signed a deal with cable network FXX to create an adult-oriented animated television series starring the popular anti-hero, Deadpool.

Donald Glover and Stephen Glover, the creators of the hit FXX show Atlanta, will serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on the new Deadpool show.

A former cast member on the NBC sitcom Community, Donald Glover also plays the lead role on Atlanta, though there’s no word on whether he’ll also act on Deadpool.

Several years ago, fans petitioned Sony Pictures to cast Glover as the next Spider-Man, and though that never came to pass, he has earned a few appearances in the Spider-Man universe.

In 2015, Glover voiced Miles Morales for a two-episode stint on the Disney XD animated series Ultimate Spider-Man.

This July, Glover will appear in the new Marvel movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, but his role has been kept a secret thus far.

Glover is currently filming the untitled Star Wars spin-off movie focusing on a young Han Solo, where he plays Lando Calrissian, a role previously played by Billy Dee Williams.

Deadpool, as you well know, was a surprise hit when it arrived in theaters in early 2016, prompting multiple Hollywood studios to begin production on other R-rated superhero films.

The first to arrive was Logan, featuring Hugh Jackman’s final appearance as the X-Men character Wolverine, which hit theaters earlier this year.

A short film, Deadpool: No Good Deed, was screened in front of Logan, acting as a bridge between Deadpool and its June 2018 sequel.

Ryan Reynolds played the role of Wade Wilson/Deadpool in both films, but there’s no word yet on whether he’ll reprise the role for the FXX series. The new Deadpool animated show is expected to debut in early 2018.