Deadmau5 Marries His Girlfriend Kelly “Grill” Fedoni

Deadma5 is finally hitched. The producer and DJ officially tied the knot, and he wasn’t shy about sharing the news on his Instagram page. Did we wear his famous mask?

Unfortunately, for diehard fans, he did not.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Mr. and Mrs. Grill,” alongside a picture of himself and his bride-to-be while holding a corona.

Deadmau5, whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman, is 36-years-old and the DJ posted a photo alongside his four horsemen looking great in silver slacks and ties.

Mr and Mrs grill. A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Aug 12, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

He wrote alongside the photo, “All the best men. Calm before the storm.”

All of his 2.3 million followers were able to catch a final glimpse of his fiancee before she officially became his wife.

He wrote, “So before I go… here’s the last shot of nonmarried grill.”

There is no doubt the ceremony will be unconventional, as the artist posted a photo of giant flames bursting out of pyrotechnic equipment.

Alongside the photo, he captioned, “everything is fine.”

Everythingns sill fine. A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

He wrote again, “everything’s still fine.”

In January of last year, the Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff hitmaker revealed he had got down on one knee to propose to the realtor while they were vacationing in the Maldives.

In case you missed it, Joel was previously engaged to famous tattoo artist Kat Von D, from December 2012 until June of 2013.

