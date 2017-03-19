Deadliest Catch Star Sig Hansen Sued For Child Abuse By His Own Daughter!

In a shocking turn of events, Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen has been sued by his own daughter who claims he abused her sexually when she was no older than two years old!

Melissa Eckstrom, who is 28 years old now, is also a lawyer and she filed the documents in which she claims that her own father, now 50, molested her in 1990 after divorcing her mother.

Hansen, however, has denied the accusations saying that they are just “an old-fashioned shakedown” attempt.

Melissa shared in the court documents that she battled eating disorders, anxiety, depression and even dealt with suicidal thoughts most of her life as a result of the alleged child abuse.

“I have memories of my father hurting my genital region. Memories of being in a room alone with my father and crying out in pain,” she wrote in the legal declaration.

Furthermore, she claimed that her mother, grandmother, and aunt found signs of abuse on her body after her father started having private visits with her following the divorce.

She even added that she remembers saying: “daddy puts his finger in my potty-pot.”

The documents of the lawsuit have been filed back in November of last year but the case was made public just now because Mellissa finally decided to make her identity known.

Regarding the accusations, Hansen stated: “This is nothing more than an old-fashioned shakedown. It’s a completely frivolous lawsuit full of lies that my ex-wife made up to take away my daughter, and still uses to try to extort money from me. It’s blackmail.”

Furthermore, he added that Melissa and her mother threatened to speak to the media if he did not give them $300,000 to pay for law school.

After the divorce, Hansen gave up his parental rights to Melissa. He is currently married to his second wife, June and has adopted her two daughters.

Who do you think is telling the truth in this shocking case?