‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Sig Hansen Arrested For Attacking Uber Driver After Daughter Rape Allegations!

After recently getting in trouble with the law, Deadliest Catch Captain Sig Hansen is under fire again after he allegedly attacked an Uber driver in Seattle. The reality TV star ended up behind bars because of his outburst.

According to the authorities, the 51 years old spat at the driver and even kicked his car after learning that he couldn’t pay cash for the ride.

The police report revealed that Hansen was quite obviously intoxicated when they arrived at the scene.

“He tried to walk inside his house. I told him he was not free to go and put out my arm to restrain him,” the officer dealing with the case stated about what happened.

“He then resisted our attempts and commands to place his hands behind his back,” the policeman added, explaining that finally, after struggling for a few more seconds he gave up and succumbed to the will of the lawman.

However, some readers may already be aware that the man’s other legal troubles are a lot more problematic than this new run-in with the law.

Not too long ago, his daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, who is now 29 years old sued her father for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was a child.

Melissa stated in court documents that she has “Memories of being in a room alone with my father and crying out in pain.”

Apparently, she remembers very well that Hansen used to “hurt [her] genitals.”

The daughter also claimed that back in the 90s, her relatives from her mother’s side noticed her rectum appeared to be blue and discolored after returning from one visit to his father’s.

During a medical examination, Melissa apparently said that “daddy puts his finger in my potty-pot.”

On the other hand, Sig Hansen had vehemently denied ever doing such outrageous things to his own daughter and blamed his ex-wife for the lawsuit.

He claimed that Melissa’s mother has used these claims for years in order to get custody of their daughter and still uses to extort money from him.

“It’s blackmail,” said Hansen.

Meanwhile, the court is still deliberating whether to approve Eckstrom’s civil case to go to trial or not.

It is yet unknown if his latest run-in with the law is going to affect the final decision.

Do you think Sig Hansen has really done what his daughter alleges? Should the case go to trial?

