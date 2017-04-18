Days Of Our Lives Star Alison Sweeney To Return To Her Iconic Role!

Days of Our Lives fans can rejoice because Sami Brady has returned!

Vet Alison Sweeney is back on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives and she is ready to give life again to her famous character. In addition, reports say that she will reprise her role for quite some time.

The 40 years old actress recently gave an interview to Soap Opera Digest and she revealed just how excited she is to once again play the iconic character she’s played for no less than two decades!

“From my end, it takes a little bit of logistics with projects I’m working on,” Sweeney explained.

As may already know, she is also the former Biggest Loser Host and she admitted that being a soap opera actor has slipped her mind for a while, especially because of some health problems.

She admitted that returning to the set of the famous show posed quite a few challenges for her.

“And unfortunately, this year’s been hard for me because of my knee injury, so I had to push some stuff back. So, I figured out a schedule, blocked out some time that I had available and we figured it out!” Sweeney stated.

As it turns out, she is set to appear in the soap opera starting with this following summer, sometime in June.

“I’ll be shooting in Salem in May and June,” she told Digest.

We are very glad she is back as her iconic role!

Are you a fan of Days of Our Lives? If so, are you excited to see Alison Sweeney back in the story?

