David Rockefeller Dead At 101 – He Was A Major Great Gatsby Playboy

At the age of 101, David Rockefeller has died in his sleep in his mansion in Pocantico Hills, New York.

The sad news was announced on Monday morning via Rockefeller’s official spokesperson, Fraser P. Seitel.

Mr. Rockefeller, who was given the nickname of world’s oldest billionaire, was the last surviving child grandchild of Standard Oil’s founder John D. Rockefeller and Laura Spelman Rockefeller.

In the early 1900s, D. Rockefeller was considered the seventh-richest person of all time with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Moreover, it is worth debunking the wild rumors that have been swirling on the Internet for numerous years that David Rockefeller, had seven heart transplants to extend his life.

Unlike his brothers, who had political aspirations, Rockefeller was more than satisfied with being the head of the business, (the entire Rockefeller family is worth over $11 Billion), never resisting the irresistible impulse to travel and being a philanthropist.

He also dedicated his time, money, and energy to protect and promote the arts.

David Rockefeller was the chairman of the Museum of Modern Art better known as MOMA, which was founded by his mother and socialite, Abigail Greene “Abby” Aldrich in 1929.

He was more or less an environmental activist.

For example, in the summer of 2015, he celebrated his 100th birthday by donating 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to the state of Maine.

According to Forbes, Mr. Rockefeller had a net worth of $3.3 billion, which will be distributed to various charities and nonprofit organizations.

Inside Philanthropy has the extensive list of the many organizations which will benefit from Rockefeller’s fortune.

Amongst them are the Museum of Modern Art which that will receive $100 million.

He pledged $100 million to the Rockefeller University for capital improvements and graduate studies, and another $100 million will be going to Harvard.

John J. McCloy, a Rockefeller friend, and a former Chase chairman summarized the life of the mogul by saying: “In my judgment, he will not go down in history as a great banker. He will go down as a real personality, as a distinguished and loyal member of the community.”

Here are two great quotes from the late David Rockefeller worth debating: “I believe that government is the servant of the people and not their master” and “I can only say that I have had a wonderful life.”

This is the end of an era in popular culture, he was prominent in the post-Great Gatsby America.