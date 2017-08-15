David Mueller Breaks His Silence After Taylor Swift Wins In Court, Insists He ‘Never’ Groped Her!

Following Taylor Swift’s court victory in her groping lawsuit, David Mueller – the alleged aggressor, opened up about everything in a TV interview. Yesterday, the jury found the former DJ liable of assault and battery for supposedly inappropriately touching the superstar in 2013 at a meet and greet.

Mueller has denied the accusations and even sued Swift for $3 million claiming her accusations cost him his job by ruining his reputation.

But the star countersued him for only $1 for assault and battery claiming the money is not important but the message that no means no is!

The judge ruled that it couldn’t be proved Swift was to blame for the man’s job issues and also granted Swift her symbolic dollar.

His interview with ABC News aired in part on Tuesday’s Good Morning America.

Mueller talked about the picture which supposedly captured the very moment he grabbed Taylor’s bare bottom under her dress, saying:

‘I was not invited to be in the photo, so I just moved into the shot the best I could. What I am saying is I did not do what they say I did. I did not do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt -and I can pass a polygraph [test].’

When asked why he waited two years before suing the superstar, the man revealed that he initially asked for something in writing about all of it being a misunderstanding that would perhaps convince radio stations to hire him.

The man went on to say that he is thinking of appealing the result.

