David Letterman Thinks Donald Trump Is “Crazy” And A Liar!

David Letterman has recently expressed his opinions on the current President Donald Trump, saying that he is “crazy,” and that Russia has “groomed” him!

Furthermore, the television personality also believes that Trump will “eventually take a fastball to the face and have to leave the game.”

The 69-year-old has stepped away from his late night show but admitted he would like to be back only to take a swing at the problematic president.

Letterman predicted that because of the comedy is thrown at Trump he will have to give up his office sooner than expected.

“I’m sure the Russians groomed Trump. They gave him tips: ‘You want to be an authoritarian dictator? Sure, that’s not a problem. We’ll tell you how to do it, for God’s sake’,” Letterman stated.

In his interview with New York Magazine’s Vulture, David Letterman revealed all of his thoughts on the current administration.

The former host revealed that he was convinced comedy played a huge role in disarming Trump’s abusive presidency, making an analogy at a baseball player who tries to hit the ball but continuously swats flies with it instead.

“Well, that’s Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live. It’s distracting the batter. Eventually, Trump’s going to take a fastball off the sternum and have to leave the game,” Letterman said.

Furthermore, he also criticized Jimmy Fallon for fluffing Trump’s hair.

He explained that the interview in which Fallon infamously messed the President’s hair was a wasted opportunity to ask serious questions.

“I don’t want to criticize Jimmy Fallon, but I can only tell you what I would have done in that situation: I would have gone to work on Trump.”

After 33 years as a late night host, David Letterman retired, and he explained that he didn’t feel like returning to the scene, or even watching any late night shows until Donald Trump came about.

“I always regarded him as … a joke of a wealthy guy. He’d sit down, and I would just start making fun of him. He never had any retort. He was big and doughy and you could beat him up.”

If he was to return to TV for just an hour, Letterman revealed that he would interview Trump and call him out in all of his lies.

“I think I would be in the position to give him a bit of a scolding and he would have to sit there and take it.”