David Letterman Set To Return To The Small Screen With New Netflix Series

According to new reports, beloved TV personality David Letterman is set to return to the small screen. After his exit from The Late Show back in 2015, Netflix finally announced that the 70 year old host is set to appear in a six-episode mini series.

The said series will premiere in 2018, and as part of it, Letterman will be having in-depth conversations with some ‘extraordinary people.’

In addition, he will also have some ‘in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor.’

David Letterman opened up about the new project, sharing his excitement about working with the popular streaming service.

Before his retirement, Letterman, who currently lives in New York with his wife Regina and son Harry, was a television host for more than three decades.

During his long career, the man became a Kennedy Center honoree, won two Peabody Awards and 10 Emmys.

In an interview he gave earlier in the year, Letterman confessed he was interested in returning to the small screen but not as a comic.

It looks like the man was excited to dive into something new, like ‘smothering’ people such as President Donald Trump or Mike Pence with his ‘ignorance.’

His last episode of The Late Show on May 20 of 2015 was watched by more than 13 million people, so it is only expected that fans are excited to have him back on TV.

Will you watch David Letterman’s new series when it airs on Netflix?