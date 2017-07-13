David Letterman Expresses Frustration With Trump Administration

Recently, it seems like Late night hosts such as Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, and now famed David Letterman of the “Late Show with David Letterman” (1993-2015) are taking turns ‘having a go’ at current President Donald Trump and the Trump administration.

The “Birtherism” charade, publicized and then retracted by President Donald Trump on previous President Barrack Obama’s citizen status was ripped apart by Meyers of the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and Colbert (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”) quickly, and with little mercy back in September of last year.

Famous American comedians seemed to have little sympathy either on Trump’s allegations and behavior, berating him on public television back in October of 2016.

The “Trump Plan” seems to continue to be a joke for many, both for Hollywood celebrities and television consumers alike.

Jimmy Fallon on the other hand, recalled for his light-hearted and playful interactions with Trump last September has likewise come under fire. Samantha Bee of the “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” television series in return volleyed back at “The Tonight Show” for booking Trump in the first place.

People continue to wonder whether President Donald Trump is purely an entertainment icon, or competent and well-equipped enough to run a country.

In previous years, Late Night television stars like Jay Leno seemed to have a more ‘passive’ approach with president elects, but this year appears to set the standard in a different direction among popular television hosts.

Letterman was recently quoted telling the Associated Press that “I wish it were Trump, but it’s not, so let’s just stop whining about what a goon he is and figure out a way to take him aside and put him in a home.”

A major attack and potentially severe blow to current President Donald Trump, David Letterman has earned great trust and influence on American television after hosting “The Late Show With David Letterman” for nearly 33 years.

Ironically enough, President Donald Trump appears to have a long history with Letterman and his Late Night T.V. series bringing Trump on as a guest star various times throughout the years.

Letterman continued to recently lodge insults and accusations Trump’s way by referring to him as both “feckless and ignorant.”

Advertisement

Fans of the Late Night show are said to be biased at best, and much like the rest of America remain seemingly both uncertain, as well as incapable of contrasting much on Trump’s performance beyond questionable assumptions, and an overall lack of enthusiasm.