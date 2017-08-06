David Hasselhoff Reveals A New ‘Knight Rider’ Show Is In The Works!

When you think of actor David Hasselhoff, there are a probably a few things that come to mind: Baywatch, Germany, and Knight Rider to name a few. With Baywatch getting a big screen reboot earlier this summer, Hasselhoff has now revealed he’s in talks for a new Knight Rider television series.

“I’m on a nice ride. If the ride ends today, the ride ends today,” says Hasselhoff. “If it goes on — and I think it might go on with another show that we just talked about — then I would welcome that.

“So we’ll see what happens with fate. . . [It’s] nothing I can talk about now, but it starts with ‘Knight’ and it ends with ‘Rider.'”

In another interview, Hasselhoff said he actually pitched ideas for a Knight Rider movie to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who responded favorably.

Hasselhoff says he wouldn’t want a big screen Knight Rider to take the comedy route like Baywatch, saying, “Those films lose what it’s about and you have to respect the fans.”

Since the original Knight Rider ended in 1986, there have actually been multiple attempts to revive it with television movies and new spin-off series.

In 1991, Hasselhoff starred in Knight Rider 2000, which was intended as a pilot for a new series, but that plan was later abandoned.

A second TV movie, Knight Rider 2010, was made in 1994 without Hasselhoff’s involvement, bearing little resemblance to the classic series.

Team Knight Rider was a new series that ran for one season from 1997-1998 involving a new group who follow in the footsteps of Hasselhoff’s original character.

NBC revived Knight Rider again in 2008 with Hasselhoff making a small cameo before passing the baton to his estranged son, played by Justin Bruening.

Last October, online distributor Machinima announced plans to revive Knight Rider as an online series, with Fast and the Furious director Justin Lin on board to produce. There’s been little word since then, so it’s unknown if this is the new show Hasselhoff is referring to.