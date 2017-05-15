David Hasselhoff Admits Hitting The Gym For 6 Weeks Before The ‘Baywatch’ Scene With The Rock

26 years have already passed since the public first fell in love with the Baywatch series and also with the crew and their sexy red bathing suits. Kevin Frazier from ET discussed with David Hasselhoff during an interview at the Baywatch movie premiere in Miami, Florida, last Saturday.

Everyone wanted to know the same thing – Who wins a race between The Hoff’s Mitch Buchanan and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson?

When Hasselhoff was asked this question, he replied that his character would be able to outrun and out-dive ‘The Rock, ‘ but this would be it.

The 64-year-old actor admitted the possibility of matching ‘The Rock, ‘ and for this to be able to happen, he said he ran straight to the gym where he exercised pretty hard.

He said that he had to film a scene together with Johnson and then he knew he had to run for the gym and that’s exactly what he did – go to the gym and exercising intensively for six weeks.

“I had to. Because I said, ‘If I’m gonna take a picture with that guy — he’s a man and a half, you know? But it was alright, I felt good!”

The latest Baywatch movie will bring back the popular character of Mitch (now played by Johnson), Summer Quinn and CJ Parker with a cast of brand new actors for the roles.

Hasselhoff explained that the move will feature quite a different tone that the one of the TV series.

“It was funny, it was different and the fact that it’s R-rated, I said, ‘Oh, they’re kind of going for it,'” he laughed.

Kelly Rohrback is the actress who will step into Pamela Andreson’s bathing suit in the role which made her famous back in the day – CJ Parker. The new actress confessed all about the pressure that she is feeling taking on that mantle in the reboot. Baywatch is scheduled for hitting the theaters on May 25.