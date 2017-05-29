David Foster And Katharine McPhee’s Romance Is Heating, But Yolanda Hadid’s Fans Are Not There For It

At the age of 67, David Foster is apparently dating Katharine McPhee, 33, what will Yolanda Hadid say?

Last week, McPhee and the Canadian musician were spotted by several people having a romantic dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

Onlookers spoke to the media and said Hadid’s former husband was behaving like McPhee’s lover.

The much older record producer was caressing and kissing the runner-up on the fifth season of “American Idol, ” and she was loving every second of it.

A spy spoke to E! News and explained: “David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner. David was seen grabbing Katharine’s face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David’s face, and they were acting as if they were a couple.”

A close source to the “Scorpion” actress told E! News that McPhee, her mother, Peisha, and Foster recently enjoyed a lavish trip to Vancouver.

#tbt to me and horsey given some serious sexy face and to me pretending like I know what I'm doing on a horse. #people magazine shoot A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on May 25, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

The “Love Story” singer, who divorced Nick Cokas in 2016, seems to have found someone to make sweet music with.

The composer, songwriter, and arranger met McPhee in 2006 when he served as a guest mentor for Top 6 Week.

In 2008, they returned to “Idol” to perform the Beatles’ song, “Something,” and that same year, McPhee contributed to the PBS tribute concert titled “Hit Man: David Foster & Friends.”

Throughout the years, the alleged couple was seen enjoying each other’s company at various events including Jane Seymour’s Open Hearts Foundation Inaugural Celebration in 2011 and Barbra Streisand’s 75th birthday at Café Habana in Malibu last month.

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s stepfather recorded “I Will Be There With You” for Japan Airlines with McPhee on the vocals.

Foster and the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star finalized their divorce last month but called it quits over a year ago.

Mr. Foster, a 16-time Grammy winner, had the following to say about his single life: “This is the first time in my adult life that I have been single. It is a very powerful feeling, but I am not used to it.”

He added: “Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It is kind of weird that I am hearing that now and thinking, ‘Oh, right.'”

Since the divorce, Foster has been seen with several beauties, and McPhee just happens to be one of them, so it is hard to know if this is serious or if they flirt whenever they meet.

Yolanda’s fans are mocking Foster by saying he looks like McPhee’s grandfather.