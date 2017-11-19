David Cassidy’s Worried Family Pray For Liver Donor As He Fights For His Life

We have learned that David Cassidy’s only hope of survival is a transplant. The former Partridge Family star is in urgent need of a kidney to save his life as his health keeps depleting.

Reports say that his worried family is praying that a donor will be matched up with him as soon as possible.

In the meantime, however, the only thing they can do is stay by his bedside in the hospital and hope for the best as he fights for his life.

‘His son, ex-wife, and brother are with him in the hope that a liver donor will be found. He’s currently in liver and kidney failure. He was in an induced coma and is now conscious,’ one insider revealed.

Even though the medical team tending to Cassidy are keeping a close eye on his state, the TV icon remains in critical condition.

Cassidy is best known for his role as Keith Partridge in the 70s series The Partridge Family.

For a few years now, the man’s health has been failing a lot aside from struggling with an array of other personal problems.

Earlier this year, after falling on stage, the man confessed he’d been battling dementia during his appearance on Dr. Phil’s show.

In the past, he’d also been arrested, struggled with money problems and went to rehab.

‘I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,’ Cassidy said about his condition, explaining that his mother, actress Evelyn Ward also struggled with a similar illness up until she died in 2012.