David Bowie’s Widow Iman Claims The “Outpouring Of Grief” Helped Her Cope With The Death Of Her Late Husband

It looks like the media attention following the death of a celebrity is beneficial after all! In a letter written by Iman, the widow of pop-music legend, David Bowie, Iman, claimed the “outpouring of grief” from the public and the media helped her deal with her loss.

Just in case you need a refresher, Iman married Bowie back in 1992 and was together until his death.

She came out to thank everyone in the community and all of David’s fans for their tremendous support following the passing of the pop-legend.

When writing for the fashion magazine, Vogue, Iman said, “the stars demanded David’s presence,” when he finally died.

In her article, she claimed the world surrendered a great man of all sorts to the heavens.

“The outpouring of grief over David’s passing has helped me tremendously,” although sometimes it bothered her as well.

The reason for that, according to the model, is that the universal grieving of everyone who was sad “deepened” her own sense of the loss she suffered.

She went on to say that David gave her so much, and it was too short.

“Shockingly brief,” Iman claimed.

David and Iman have a daughter together named Lexi, who is now seventeen-years-old.

The singer also had a boy, Duncan, who gave birth to a child named Stenton, so she’s happy the world has given her another addition to the family.

Advertisement

Bowie was certainly a legendary recording artist, with a career that spanned almost 50 years. In fact, a new documentary/biography is coming out soon which will go into detail regarding the life and times of the musician and performer. Bowie’s music has been covered by musicians of all sorts, including most famously, Nirvana, on the set of their MTV Unplugged performance in New York in 1993, where they covered the song, “The Man Who Sold The World.”