David Beckham Will Get Victoria A Private Island As A Gift For Their 20th Anniversary

David Beckham sure knows how to get to a woman’s heart, and we’re referring to his wife, Victoria Adams. The 42-year-old soccer player is planning on purchasing a 250-acre island for his wife in the Caribbean as a gift for their 20th anniversary.

Daily Star has just reported last Sunday that Davis is prepared to spend 7 million pounds on the remote and gorgeous Bird Cay in the South Berry Islands, Nassau.

The amazing zone features 4.75 miles of beaches and a mansion alongside a guest house and more five cottages!

David is also thinking about buying Sandy Cay in The Abacos in the Bahamas and The Toad Hall Estate in the British Virgin Islands.

An insider told the press that David has been looking for a private island for Victoria, as she has been craving normality for her whole family and as she wanted to be able to enjoy a vacation without being followed by the press.

“The Beckhams, particularly Posh, crave normality for their family times. Photos of Victoria in her bikini are incredibly rare because she is now very conscious about her body,” the source stated.

David wanted to be able to offer her that particular gift of privacy for marking their second decade together since they first started seeing each other.

He wants her to feel relaxed, and both of them adore being on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

This is the reason for which this step seemed the natural one for David.

If we consider the fact that the Caribbean Islands are an incredible heaven on earth, we can perfectly understand why he’s doing this for his wife.

David still has to make a final decision, but a source that is very close to the star told the Daily Mail that this report is completely false. We don’t know for sure what to believe, so it’s best if we just wait and see with our own eyes what he’s planning on doing for their anniversary.