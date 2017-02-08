David Beckham Gets Hacked, Embarrassing Emails Leaked

David Beckham‘s leaked emails reveal that the soccer player was desperate to receive knighthood from the Queen.

According to reports, Russian hackers tried to blackmail Beckham for $1.25 million. In the eventuality that they did not receive the money, they would release the humiliating messages to the world.

“They r a bunch of c***s. I expected nothing less. Who decides on the honors??” one of Beckham’s leaked emails read.

“It’s a disgrace to be honest, and if I was American, I would have got something like this 10 years ago.”

“Unless it’s a knighthood f**k off,” he whined.

On his Instagram account the sports star tried to suck up to the Honours Committee in order to receive the knighthood, going so far as to compare himself to Audrey Hepburn in posts and openly supporting the Scottish referendum in order to please the Queen.

“His every public move was being orchestrated to appeal to the committee, but now the whole process has been exposed,” stated an insider.

Furthermore, he also wrote about opera singer Katherine Jenkins, a former Dancing with the Stars contestant. The two have been rumored to have been in a relationship but both denied the allegations. Beckham was furious about being turned down for a knighthood and said that Jenkins received an OBE for “singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F*****g joke.”

Indeed, Jenkins has admitted to drug consumption.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Beckham’s wife Victoria hit the airport after her husband was spotted out with a model! Oops.

David was caught multiple times flirting with different women in Los Angeles, even at his workout class Soul Cycle, until Victoria showed up to class one day.

Following the reports about the leaked embarrassing emails, a representative for Beckham claimed the emails had been hacked and doctored.