David Arquette Opens Up About Co-Parenting Relationship With Courteney Cox – How They Make It Work

David is representing fathers everywhere! The Scream actor opened up about his challenging yet rewarding lifestyle as a co-parent along with his ex-wife Courteney Cox to their 13-year-old daughter, Coco. In an interview with People Magazine, the 45-year-old actor discussed his life as a dad in detail.

He claimed, “my wish for my children is that they find their truth and are happy people,’ explained the 45-year-old actor in the latest issue.

Just a quick recap, David, and Courteney called it quits in 2010 after they had been married for 11 years.

The pair was inseparable at the time and were considered to be one of those couples in Hollywood that everyone predicted would last forever.

Despite their split, they’ve remained good friends, and they work well together to raise their daughter in a healthy environment.

David has a new wife now, and her name is Christina.

She says their blended family is a blessing.

She claimed, “everybody just gets along so great.”

Christina shares her two sons, three-year-old Charlie West and Augustus with David.

#tbt July 4 2015 💥💥 A post shared by Christina McLarty Arquette (@christinaarquette) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

And how does Coco do? For a 13-year-old she manages to hold her own!

The little girl is a great help around the house with her two much younger brothers!

As CI readers know, David is more than used to living with a large family as he is the youngest of five siblings.

His entire family is involved with the entertainment business, including, Rosanna, Richmond, Patricia, and Alexis, who passed away in 2016.

David has learned to embrace the chaos that comes with living in an environment that is packed with family.

Advertisement

He said, “we’ve got a teenager, a toddler, and a newborn. It’s a crazy household.” If you’re curious about what he likes the most about all of it, apparently, it’s seeing his daughter catching the acting gene that runs in both of her parents. He said, “seeing Coco act and sing is amazing!”