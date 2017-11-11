FREE NEWSLETTER
Dave East Annihilates Masika Kalysha After She Called Him ‘Lil Kim Baby Daddy Other Baby Momma Baby Daddy’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 11/11/2017
Masika Kalysha Dave East FeudCredit: Ebony Magazine

New York rapper Dave East and “Hella Hollywood” artist Masika Kalysha are embroiled in one of those Internet feuds that keep fans busy looking for answers.

Saturday, Mr. East posted two images on social media and decided to mock the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star in a major way, and now their followers want to understand why did things escalate so rapidly.

It all started on November 9 when Masika took to Twitter and revealed that East had blocked her from following him on social media.

She never explained what had happened between them and went on to shade the hip-hop music talent.

Fetty Wap’s baby mama wrote: “Dave East blocked me. I can’t name 1 song.”

Masika had posted this update in response to a tweet from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s Moniece Slaughter who was talking about getting blocked by Cardi B’s sister.

Moniece stated: “Bro. Cardi’s sister blocked me on Ig I don’t even know her.”

Long story short, the sister of the “Bodak Yellow” femcee, Hennessy Carolina, thought Moniece was busy dissing her sibling on the low.

Moniece defended herself and said that she never did such thing.

Back to Masika, she had more things on her chest and decided to answer one of her followers on the matter.

Less than 24 hours later, East decided to hit back with a humorous touch.

He stated: “Oh And B8tches Get Blocced Everyday Word To Dikembe Mutumbo.”

My Blocc Game Like 😂😂😂😭😭

A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on

Once the proud father of a little girl started dissing Masika, he just could not stop. He even found an image of the TV personality’s feet not looking great.

Moreover, the brutal caption took the shading to a whole different level.

It read: “Top Of The Top Brush Ya Teeth Wash Ya Face/Feet Before You Post God Bless Everybody Today #LoveIsLove.”

Masika did not leave the so-called feud to go to rest and tried to put things in context in the best light possible for her.

She responded: “I didn’t know they made soft scrambled niggas in New York. Sons mad type corny. He DM’d me something ignorant and got emotional cuz I replied just as ignorant. I don’t know her nobody wanted to talk to sis I only followed the kid cuz his daughter.”

What is missing from her explanation is the fact that she was trying to flirt with East and he brought up her being Fetty Wap’s “baby momma” during the exchange.

Since she could not leave things at that, she called him “Lil Kim baby daddy other baby momma baby daddy.” That is why he blocked her.

As Sparkle and R. Kelly said in the song “Be Careful,” “If the shoe fits, wear it, boy/girl.”

