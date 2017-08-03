Dave Chappelle Still Telling “Transphobic” Jokes And People Are Still Mad

Everyone on social media lately has something to be mad about, we all know that at this point. In case you missed it, the comic, Lil’ Duval, made a joke about the transgender community and the social media community was upset for a little while. However, people have finally cooled off.

It hasn’t been long, and Dave Chappelle took it upon himself to open an old wound, as the legendary comic spoke “insensitively” about the transgender population in of his most recent performances.

According to the reporter, Jesse David Fox at Vulture, the comic made some “disparaging jokes” during the kick off at his 16-show residency at the Radio City Music Hall.

Fox wrote, “For about the first 20 minutes of his set, Chappelle almost exclusively talked about trans issues.”

He started off his act by saying he was shocked that Trump banned transgenders in the military because he didn’t know there was any.

“Sounds like a secret weapon to me. If I were in ISIS in the trenches fighting against the United States and all of the sudden I see a man with a beard and big D-cup titties just rushing my foxhole and s**t, I’d be horrified.”

And Dave is apparently upset by the fact that American’s now have a new set of compassionate feelings for the trans community.

The comedian revealed that he thinks it’s because it’s a “white” issue and that if it were just “Mexicans and Blacks,” no one would care.

He claimed, “Since when has America given a f**k about how anyone feels inside?”

Advertisement

“He ended by arguing that sometimes he thinks ‘the only reason all of us are talking about transgenders is that white men want to do it. If it was just Blacks and Mexicans like, ‘Hey, y’all, we feel like girls inside,’ they’d be like, ‘Shut up, n****r, no one asked how you felt.'” With all that being said, we have to understand that Dave is a performer. His words are only meant to be taken half-seriously; they are allegorical.