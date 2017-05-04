Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, And Iron Fist Team Up In The First Trailer For ‘The Defenders’

This summer, Marvel’s Netflix superheroes will come together to save New York City from a threat that only they can stop. But don’t call them the Avengers — no, these are The Defenders.

When Daredevil arrived on Netflix in April 2015, it was the first part of a plan that was always intended to culminate in The Defenders.

Now that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron First have all been introduced in their own respective TV series, the time has come for them to join forces.

This week, Netflix released the first trailer for The Defenders, showing our heroes in action.

The trailer begins with Luke Cage‘s Detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick) questioning Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), just before Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) — aka Daredevil — bursts in and presents himself as her lawyer.

Then we catch up with Luke (Mike Colter) and the ever-present Claire (Rosario Dawson), who suggests she needs to introduce him to someone.

That turns out to be Iron Fist‘s Danny Rand (Finn Jones), accompanied by his show’s co-star, Colleen (Jessica Henwick).

From there we get an amusing introduction to the team by Murdock’s mentor, Stick (Scott Glenn), and our first look at the show’s villain, portrayed by Sigourney Weaver.

As a few strands of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” play in the background, the trailer culminates in an epic hallway fight scene with the four heroes (what is it with these shows and hallway fights?).

Afterward, Danny comments on what a great team the four of them make, which makes the other three (especially Jessica) visibly groan.

It’s hard to suss out exactly what brings the four characters together, but it seems to involve the ninja gang known as The Hand and the resurrected Elektra (Élodie Yung) from Season 2 of Daredevil.

All eight episodes of The Defenders miniseries arrive on Netflix on August 18, 2017.