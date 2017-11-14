Danny McBride Reveals Additional Details On New ‘Halloween’ With Jamie Lee Curtis

Nearly forty years after John Carpenter’s landmark horror film, Halloween, debuted in theaters, yet another new sequel is in the works. This entry, however, comes from a surprising pair of filmmakers and will tackle the franchise with a very unique approach.

Director David Gordon Green will helm the new (and currently untitled) Halloween film from a script written by himself and actor/comedian Danny McBride.

Green and McBride have collaborated on a number of comedy projects, such as Pineapple Express, Your Highness, and the HBO series Eastbound & Down.

McBride has given several teases in interviews regarding the film’s plot, which will be a direct sequel to the original Halloween.

This week, he gave even more details on the script, including how they were able to win over both Carpenter and original star Jamie Lee Curtis.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” says McBride. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality.“

This has lead to some speculation that Curtis’ character, Laurie Strode, may not even be Michael Myers’ sister in the new film, as that fact was actually established in Halloween II.

Carpenter is executive producing the new film and is so enamored of the script, he’s planning to return to write the score, as well.

McBride says they were skeptical of their ability to get Curtis on board but worked hard to make Laurie a valuable character in the script.

No other details are readily available, but actress Judy Greer is in talks to sign on to the new film as Laurie’s adult daughter, Karen Strode.

After Halloween II, Curtis returned to the franchise twice more in 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection. After that, musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie rebooted the franchise with remakes of both Halloween and Halloween II. The new Halloween film will arrive in theaters on October 19, 2018.