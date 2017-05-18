Danielle Staub Returns For ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8 – Producers Wish They Did Not Wait This Long

Danielle Staub will be back on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 8 and the heads of the show regret firing her in the first place because she is one the best things that has ever happened to the Bravo series.

Yes, you have read correctly, Staub, the famous troublemaker, who led to one of the most memorable moments of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” history, should have been back on the show sooner, according to the producers.

Grab an entire bottle of wine and a large popcorn because Season 8 will be worth your time.

Sources close to the staff have already revealed that Staub, famous for pushing Teresa Giudice to the breaking point of tossing a table, is the main attraction and breakout star of the new season.

A spy told AATRH: “Danielle is the breakout star of season 8. RHONJ producers wish they brought her back sooner.”

For those not familiar with Staub’s fascinating and disturbing past, here is a brief rundown. Staub initially joined the series in season one as a friend of Jacqueline Laurita.

She exited the show after season two because of fights, insults, lies, and the shocking revelations about her past that included the fact that she was a stripper in Florida, and had a lengthy criminal history.

It was revealed in the now infamous memoir “Cop Without a Badge,” that in 1986 Staub, who went under the name Beverly Merrill, was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and extortion scheme.

So good catching up with @danielle_staub Leaving the past in the past and moving forward with only positive vibes. Looking forward to the future 👀 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

Staub, who was involved in a drug deal gone bad, according to Carmen Centolella, received five years of probation.

She claimed that she left the series because her young daughters were being bullied for her past mistakes.

It's all about #fashion #Milan thanks to @throwitonurback for putting me together…hair #extension credits @letresschichair A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on May 10, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

After petitioning on social media, Bravo accepted Staub back on the show, and they could not be happier.

The same source said the scandals are as good as seasons 1 and 2 and added: “Danielle is bringing the old school Housewives vibe back to the show. Danielle is showing producers and Bravo what they have been missing all these years.”

The new season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” will feature Staub, Giudice, Siggy Flicker, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs.