FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
danielle staub amber rose amber heard Bernice Burgos meek mill calvin harris David Duchovny Eniko Parrish abby lee miller leah messer dina manzo Tamar Braxton Amber Marchese blake shelton Amy Winehouse david cantin T.I. Joseline Hernandez khloe kardashian Kara McCullough steve harvey
Home » Entertainment

Danielle Staub Returns For ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8 – Producers Wish They Did Not Wait This Long

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/18/2017
0
0


Danielle Staub Real Housewives of New JerseyCredit: Bravo

Danielle Staub will be back on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 8 and the heads of the show regret firing her in the first place because she is one the best things that has ever happened to the Bravo series.

Yes, you have read correctly, Staub, the famous troublemaker, who led to one of the most memorable moments of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” history, should have been back on the show sooner, according to the producers.

Grab an entire bottle of wine and a large popcorn because Season 8 will be worth your time.

Sources close to the staff have already revealed that Staub, famous for pushing Teresa Giudice to the breaking point of tossing a table, is the main attraction and breakout star of the new season.

A spy told AATRH: “Danielle is the breakout star of season 8. RHONJ producers wish they brought her back sooner.”

For those not familiar with Staub’s fascinating and disturbing past, here is a brief rundown. Staub initially joined the series in season one as a friend of Jacqueline Laurita.

She exited the show after season two because of fights, insults, lies, and the shocking revelations about her past that included the fact that she was a stripper in Florida, and had a lengthy criminal history.

It was revealed in the now infamous memoir “Cop Without a Badge,” that in 1986 Staub, who went under the name Beverly Merrill, was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and extortion scheme.

Staub, who was involved in a drug deal gone bad, according to Carmen Centolella, received five years of probation.

She claimed that she left the series because her young daughters were being bullied for her past mistakes.

It's all about #fashion #Milan thanks to @throwitonurback for putting me together…hair #extension credits @letresschichair

A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on

After petitioning on social media, Bravo accepted Staub back on the show, and they could not be happier.

The same source said the scandals are as good as seasons 1 and 2 and added: “Danielle is bringing the old school Housewives vibe back to the show. Danielle is showing producers and Bravo what they have been missing all these years.”

Advertisement

The new season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” will feature Staub, Giudice, Siggy Flicker, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs.

Post Views: 0

Read more about danielle staub

Advertisement

You may also like
So Much Drama! RHONJ Star Teresa And Friends Melissa And Danielle Kicked Out Of Fundraising Fashion Show
05/05/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *