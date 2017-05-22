Danielle Staub From The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Engaged To Marty Caffrey

Danielle Staub found a new man! Sources confirmed that the Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Marty Caffrey. The source said the day Marty proposed to her Danielle’s life became emblematic of perfection.

E! News learned that the Bravo cameras were rolling when the proposal took place although no one knows yet what will be shown in the new season of the show.

Instagram followers of Danielle, who is 54-years-old, noticed Marty was always on her social media whether they were enjoying a night out together or relaxing at home.

Either way, the couple are enthralled with one another.

Danielle shared on Instagram her celebratory post of their first year anniversary.

Danielle has been engaged a total of 19 times, and she has indeed taken some flack for it.

She had a feud on the Bravo series with Teresa Giudice where her co-star made fun of her relationship history amid a fight at a dinner table where Teresa flipped the table in rage.

Danielle was previously engaged to Joe Masalta in 2015, but they called off their relationship after they just couldn’t get along.

Teresa said in an interview that she never really had a problem with her co-star and didn’t want her off the show either.

She went on to say, Danielle, who is also a mother of two children, was attacked by her co-stars and probably feels the need to come to the show to address the criticisms levied against her.

Teresa added that she isn’t sure what Danielle has to say, but she was victimized by a lot of people and will probably have a response to her critics. Until then, we have to say congratulations on her 19th engagement, and we wish them the best of luck in the future.