Daniel Day-Lewis Announces He Will Retire From Acting

Variety reported today that the Academy Award-winning actor, Daniel Day-Lewis, has retired from acting. A spokesman said to the publication, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor.”

He said, “(Daniel) is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision, and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Day-Lewis, 60, is a legendary performer known for his roles in There Will Be Blood, The Last of the Mohicans, Gangs of New York, and Lincoln.

Despite his acclaimed status, Daniel kept his private life out of the spotlight while making some of the greatest performances in the history of film.

One of his most iconic roles is Bill The Butcher in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz.

The last movie will be his upcoming production, Phantom Thread.

The movie is supposed to revolve around a dressmaker in the 1950’s who is scheduled to create pieces for members of high society and the royal family.

The performer, who was knighted by the queen in 2014, is the only actor ever to win three Best Actor Oscars.

He also scored awards for his performances in Lincoln; There Will Be Blood and My Left Foot.

That’s not all; the actor was awarded nominations for Gangs Of New York and In The Name Of The Father.

Daniel used unorthodox methods to prepare for his movie roles.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Daniel said he got ready for his character in Gangs of New York by listening to Eminem’s music.

He told the magazine in 2003, “every morning around five, I listened to the song, ‘The Way I Am.’ It bypasses the intellect in a particular way. With this film, I realized I was listening to Eminem more than usual.” Daniel made his debut in 1971 when he was just 14-years-old in Sunday, Bloody Sunday.