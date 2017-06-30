Daniel Dae Kim And Grace Park Are Leaving ‘Hawaii Five-0’

After seven seasons, the cast of the hit CBS crime drama Hawaii Five-0 is going through a bit of a shake-up. The network announced today that two of the show’s stars, Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim, will not be back when the show returns this fall.

Since the show began in 2010, Kim has played the role of Detective Lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly, a longtime veteran of the Honolulu Police Department.

Park has also been with the show since the beginning, playing Lieutenant Kelly’s younger cousin, Officer Kono Kalakaua.

In last month’s season finale, Kalakaua went rogue while investigating a sex trafficking ring, which could provide a tragic opportunity to write her character out of the show.

Likewise, officials have been trying to recruit Lieutenant Kelly to head up a new Five-0 unit based out of San Francisco, which would be a perfect way to end his character’s tenure.

No reason was given for either actor’s departure, despite a glowing assessment of their talents in a statement released by showrunner Peter M. Lenkov.

The most likely scenario is that their contracts were simply up and either the actors or the producers chose not to renew them for the upcoming season.

Season 8 will also be the last year covered by star Alex O’Loughlin’s contract, and he’s already given indications that he will be leaving when it ends.

There’s no word yet on whether producers would try and continue the show without Lieutenant Commander Steve Garrett or if they may just end the series after Season 8.

The original Hawaii Five-O ran for 12 seasons on CBS from 1968 to 1980, with actor Jack Lord playing Garrett from beginning to end.

Kim is a producer on ABC’s upcoming medical drama, The Good Doctor, starring Freddy Highmore. There’s no word yet on Park’s future plans. Hawaii Five-0 returns to CBS on Friday, September 29, 2017.