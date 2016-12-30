Daniel Craig’s Jealousy of Wife’s Success Might Ruin Their Marriage

Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz are having issues in their marriage lately and it is all because Craig’s jealousy has reached new highs. According to an insider close to the couple, his jealousy of Rachel’s successful career might just ruin their marriage for good. Weisz will unmistakably file for a divorce if his destructive behavior will not change soon enough.

We admit that the James Bond star has been recognized and praised enough for his role in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” this past year. However, it looks like most of the attention has been directed towards his wife, Rachel Weisz for winning an Oscar.

Daniel Craig feels that he is unfairly type casted in action films without any chance of showing his talent as an actor in a variety of genres, while Weisz is always offered the best projects in Hollywood – the ones with the most chances of grossing the biggest amount of money at the box office and of winning prestigious awards.

“Rachel’s given first pass on the best Hollywood projects, while Daniel complains that he’s conscripted to mindless action schlock,” explained the source.

For that reason, Daniel Craig is beginning to turn on his own wife, blaming her for his lack of success lately, and letting his immature jealousy out on her. “Unfortunately, he’s started to take out his frustrations on Rachel.”

Craig has been meaning to star in another project along his wife in order to boost his career a little bit, but Weisz thinks that is not such a good idea.

“Daniel has been needling Rachel to do another project with him,” claimed the source. “But Rachel is of the mind-set that they shouldn’t mix work and pleasure.

Now, Rachel feels like his behavior is out of control and she does not feel responsible for it.

“Rachel is fed up with Daniel’s competitiveness and grumpiness over his career. She doesn’t feel like she should have to apologize for being so successful.”