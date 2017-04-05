Daniel Craig Will Still Play James Bond – Tom Hiddleston “Too Smug And Not Tough Enough” For The Role!

Daniel Craig is going to appear in the next James Bond film because the directors decided the other option, Tom Hiddleston is “too smug and not tough enough” to play the iconic role.

Craig has been convinced to step into Bond’s shoes once again after the director, Barbara Broccoli, shared her vision for the upcoming movie with him.

According to the reports, because of his link to Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston was not fit for the role.

One insider has revealed there is already a script for the upcoming film and the entire production, as well as Craig, are very happy with the direction things are currently going in.

They will go into production “as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.”

“Plus, Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond,” added the source.

Daniel Craig has played James Bond for over 11 years, making him the second most recognizable Bond after Sir Roger Moore who spent 12 years in the role.

But in 2015, after Spectre hit the cinemas, Craig stated he’d rather “slash” his wrists than play James Bond one more time due to the extreme fatigue he felt during filming.

One year later, however, he gave his fans high hopes that he would return for the fifth movie when he described being James Bond as the best job in the world.

“If I were to stop doing it – just say – I’d miss it terribly. It’s one of the most thrilling things as an actor you can do. I love this job. I get a massive kick out of it. And, if I can keep getting a kick out of it, I will,” the actor added.

Are you happy Daniel Craig might return as James Bond or did you want to see Tom Hiddleston take on the iconic role?