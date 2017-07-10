Daniel Craig And Adele Rumored To Return For Next James Bond Movie!

In 1983, Sean Connery returned to the role of James Bond after a 12-year absence in the film Never Say Never Again. Now it looks like Daniel Craig might be following that title’s advice, as a new report says the actor will return for a fifth turn as 007, despite his earlier insistence that he was done with the series.

After the release of Spectre in 2015, Craig told reporters he’d “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again, citing the long and rigorous production schedule.

Craig’s stance seemed to soften in the months since, as he called playing 007 “the best job in the world” last October and admitted, “If I were to stop doing it, I would miss it terribly.”

A report this week in British tabloid The Mirror claims producer Barbara Broccoli was determined to get Craig to sign on for one more film.

The story claims that Craig is now officially signed on, and Broccoli is now going after singer Adele to return to write the theme song.

Adele’s theme from the 2012 film Skyfall was the first Bond theme song to win a Golden Globe, a Brit Award, and an Oscar.

This duo, Craig and Adele, made 2012’s Skyfall the most profitable Bond movie ever, grossing £885 million.

Craig’s wife Rachel Weisz, seems to be okay with her husband’s decision to spend a year away filming. And considering the fact that Daniel has been offered up to £120 million for two more films, who wouldn’t be fine with taking a little break?

In a new interview, the man behind the Dark Knight trilogy and the upcoming war film Dunkirk, director Christopher Nolan, said he’s interested in directing a James Bond film.

Nolan says he has a deep love for the character and has conversations with Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson over the years. However, he feels the franchise would have to be in need of a reinvention for him to come on board.

One person who most likely won’t be directing the next Bond film is Sam Mendes, who helmed both Skyfall and Spectre. Mendes said shortly after Spectre was released that he was done with the franchise. Screenwriter John Logan, who also worked on the last two films, is said to be scripting the next installment, as well.