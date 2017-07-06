Dania Ramirez, Gabrielle Anwar And More Join ‘Once Upon A Time’

As ABC’s hit fairy tale series Once Upon a Time prepares for a major reboot this fall, it stands to reason that many new cast members will join the long-running show. Today, several big names were announced for new roles, some as main characters and others as recurring guests.

Dania Ramirez, who starred as Rosie Falta for four seasons on Lifetime’s Devious Maids, will join Once Upon a Time as a series regular next season.

She’ll be joined by British actress Gabrielle Anwar, whose most prominent television role was as Fiona Glenanne on seven seasons of USA’s Burn Notice.

Chicago Med‘s Mekia Cox will appear in a recurring role, along with Wasted‘s Rose Reynolds and actress Adelaide Kaine, who just wrapped up four seasons on the CW show Reign.

There’s no word yet on who any of the new cast members will be playing, so feel free to begin some rampant speculation.

Once Upon a Time has always featured a large number of female cast members, but with five new actresses joining the show, the cast could be skewing even more female next season.

In May’s season finale, Once Upon a Time wrapped up the main storyline that’s been the show’s focus for the last six seasons.

As a result, main cast members Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, Jared S. Gilmore, Jennifer Morrison and Rebecca Mader have all departed and will not return this fall.

The upcoming seventh season has been described as a “soft reboot” and will focus on the characters played by remaining cast members Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, and Colin O’Donoghue.

Advertisement

The storyline for the new season involves a now-grown Henry Mills (played by The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West) reuniting with his daughter, Lucy (played by Alison Fernandez), drawing him back to the town of Storybrooke. Once Upon a Time Season 7 will premiere on October 6, 2017.