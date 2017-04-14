Dancing With The Star’s Sharna Burgess Is Dating Pierson Fodé

It looks like Sharna Burgess isn’t dating Bonner Bolton! The couple has made it seem they were an item but sources reveal they’re not!

According to confirmed reports, Burgess is dating Pierson Fodé! Fan’s have been led to believe the couple was dating because of the way they interacted during the dancing competition. Apparently, the duo only “play’s it up for the show!”

A source revealed Sharna and Pierson are an item. Sharna took him to a race starring James Hinchcliffe, and they both posted intimate-looking pictures on Instagram. She even went to his birthday party last week. Pierson also took some time out of his busy schedule to visit her on the road during the Dancing With The Star’s tour a few months ago.

Burgess and Bolton previously said their chemistry as dance partners were due to a little bit of “magic on the production side.” Pierson remarked they had to make those sparks fly to bring a bit of drama and speculation to the set.

The man said, “you’ve got to practice your acting skills.”

Burgess went on to detail their full practicing schedule. They talked a lot about creating characters and attempting to portray a one-sided tormented romance.

The dancer said, “If people feel like maybe we were having a romantic relationship, then we did our job in our dance, right?”

Now that they revealed they’re not dating; it looks like the duo will have to come up with a new strategy to make the sparks fly and intrigue the audience.

Dancing With The Stars is hosted by Tom Bergeron and premiered in June of 2005. Each celebrity contestant is paired up with a professional dancer who aids them in their performance.