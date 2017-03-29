Dancing With The Stars Nancy Kerrigan Is Close To A Meltdown!

Dancing with the Stars’ Nancy Kerrigan has started to crack under the pressure lately and fans fear that she may be close to a full-blown breakdown!

During the latest episode of the hit show, the now 47-year-old figure skating icon and Olympic medalist had a meltdown while she was rehearsing with Artem Chigvintsev.

Although it looked pretty bad on the small screen, according to insiders from the set, what the audience witnessed was nothing compared to what happened behind the cameras.

“Nancy is absolutely impossible to work with,” one source claimed, adding that “She is whining and has become really argumentative with her partner.”

The same insider also explained that what affects her most is the stress of the competition as well as her “public persona.” This pressure she feels is stopping her from giving her best on the show.

In fact, it’s gotten so bad lately that the crew, as well as the rest of the cast, are convinced that she will quit the show very soon.

“No one thinks that she will last very long because she is acting like she wants to be eliminated now,” one insider stated.

Aside from her emotional problems on camera, Kerrigan also announced that she is suffering from a spinal injury. As soon as the show wraps up, she will go straight to the surgery room!

As fans of the show may already know, during the latest episode, Nancy and her partner scored 28 out of 40 for their Cha Cha routine, putting them in 4th place.

Do you believe that ice queen Kerrigan should pull through and do her best to win the show or should she quit as soon as possible and tend to her spinal injury?