Dancing With The Stars Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Face Home Invasion!

The contestants on Dancing With The Stars had a scary run-in with a criminal recently!

Advertisement

While appearing on the talk show, Good Morning America, on Tuesday morning, Heather Morris revealed Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were unable to do the interview because someone tried to break into their home that morning.

The woman explained, “they had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in but the police were there. They took care of it. So they’re safe and Peta’s okay. That’s the most important thing.”

The attempted burglary comes just three months after the contestants welcomed their first newborn together, a boy named Shai Aleksander.

LAPD confirmed they had responded to a call about a break-in this morning, but no one was arrested. Peta nor Maks has said anything about the incident yet.

Even though the experience was terrifying for them, Peta and Maks have been happy ever since welcoming their child into their household. Maks has transitioned into the “father” role very well according to the dancer.

Maks shared in another interview, “F–k yes. Yes, I would like to have as many kids as Peta decides to pop out.”

Maksim explained the importance he is placing on raising his children correctly.

He said the best way for parents to have a positive impact on the world is to bring up their children in a secure household where the children learn proper values to become great people in the world.

Advertisement

When discussing the difficulty of managing their careers with the kids, the man explained, “she misses me the second I get to the airport.” He went on to say sharing a child with another person is a great way to self-discovery and their relationship continues to grow stronger due to the newborn they share.