‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 New Cast Revealed: Season 24 ‘DWTS’ Contestants Include Simone Biles And Nick Viall

It is that time of the year again, a group of celebrities including an action movie star, a beloved athlete from Texas, a reality star, a baseball legend, and a Latin diva will show the world their fancy feet on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The contestants of “DWTS” Season 24 are ready to give it their best shot with the help of the professional dancers, so let us meet them.

First up is Simone Biles, this young lady does not really need an introduction.

However, if you are unaware of it, she is a living legend, the coolest person from Texas, (sorry Beyoncé), a gold medalist, who dominated the 2016 Olympics – she will be dancing with Sasha Farber this season.

Nick Viall, fans might know him from his recent appearance on the “Bachelor,” he has been paired with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

Bonner Bolton is a champion bull rider who will be dancing with Sharna Burgess.

Chris Kattan is a comedian who appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and will be collaborating with Witney Carson.

Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, is from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and is paired with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko.

Heather Morris, the former “Glee” star will be dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy this season and is being bashed for her dancing past.

Nancy Kerrigan, the mega-popular ice-skater, has been paired up with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Charo, the flamboyant musician, singer, and entertainer will be with dancer Keo Motsepe.

Rashad Jennings will be dancing with Emma Slater – he is an NFL star.

Calling all Fifth Harmony fans, their singer Normani Kordei has been paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

For the baseball fans out there, David Ross will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold.

All fools, watch out because Mr. T is part of the cast, he has been paired with Kym Herjavec, formerly Kym Johnson.

What are your thoughts on the contestants of “Dancing With the Stars” 2017? Who are you rooting for?