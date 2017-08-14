FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Dance Moms Stars Talk ‘Traumatizing’ Experience With Abby Lee Miller And Gush About New Dance Teacher

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/14/2017
abby lee millerSource: bustle.com

The stars of Dance Moms are finally opening up about how Abby Lee Miller ‘traumatized’ them! They also talked about her prison sentence and filming the new season without her.

Christi Lukasiak said that she wasn’t really surprised Abby ended up in such a sticky situation.

Even though she remained vague on why she expected it all along, the mother was clear about one thing – she and Miller are no longer friends.

Dancer Kendall Vertes talked about Abby’s scene before going to prison when she ate mac and cheese.

While Lukasiak refused to watch it because she didn’t want to give her the ratings, Vertes saw it but was unsure what to think of it.

Still, she just wished her good luck in prison, hoping she is doing well.

Christi then confessed that she’s traumatized because of Abby while her daughter Chloe claimed she is grateful for the experience.

According to her, everything happens for a reason, so all the bad she went through only helped her grow thick skin which is important in the industry.

The reality TV stars added that they’re really excited for the hit show’s fans to watch the upcoming season which features the ‘fabulous’ dancer Cheryl Burke, replacing Abby.

‘She is amazing. I love her so much. She gets us because her schedule on Dancing With the Stars is exactly like ours, so she knows how to get it done. She is great. And she’s nice about it,’ Vertes gushed about working with the dancer.

Despite everyone loving the new dance teacher Vertes assured everyone that the drama will still be very much present this new season.

abby lee miller dance moms

